Susquehanna University receives a grant to offset COVID costs

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University can use a $200,000 grant for COVID-19 testing, PPE and other expenses because of the pandemic. The university said Thursday, S-U, and a dozen other regional colleges will receive the funding.

President of Susquehanna, Dr. Jonathon Green said, “These are unprecedented times, and in the face of these challenges, it is heartening to have the assistance of compassionate institutions that support our mission.”

The $210,000 Richard King Mellon Foundation grant can be used for coronavirus testing, Personal Protective Equipment, healthcare costs, additional costs of technology during online learning and financial aid. The university said each dollar of the grant must matched by the school, and can only go for extra COVID-19 expenses.