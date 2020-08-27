Snyder County Commissioner has concerns about mail-in voting

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County Commissioner Chair Joe Kantz admits he has many concerns about mail-in voting in the upcoming election. Kantz said they had concerns during the last election with several of the ballots that were mailed in.

Kantz explained, “It was very obvious to three different people, individually on their own accord, that it appeared that there were multiple ballots that were mailed in to the county with write-in votes that appeared to be in the same person’s handwriting. Now this is a great concern that I have with mail-in ballots.”

Kantz says they are taking steps to make sure this can’t happen, “We are going to hire a handwriting expert to get more verification as to whether or not our assumptions are correct.”

Kantz adds that he has talked to many legislators about the problems associated with mail-in ballots, “One voter should get one vote. Not one voter should get a ballot to give to someone else, who fills out 40 to 50 ballots for everyone else. That’s not how our system is made and that’s not what the intent of the mail-in ballot system is for.”

Kantz was a recent guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program talking about mail-in ballots and other topics. You can listen to Tuesday’s On The Mark program on the WKOK Podcast page at WKOK.com.