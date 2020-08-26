Susquenita schools closed for a few days because of COVID-19

DUNCANNON — Susquenita School District, in the Duncannon area of Perry County, is closed for three days while the district reacts to positive COVID-19 cases among district families. The superintendent Kent Smith issued a statement overnight indicating the schools will close until Monday while they do deep cleaning in the buildings, and consult with the state Department of Health. He says students will be doing work online while the buildings are closed–at Susquenita schools. You can read the superintendents remarks below:
8/25/2020
Dear Susquenita Families,
Due to COVID-19 related issues (confirmed positive cases) the District will be on shut down for
the next three days in accordance with DOH closing guidelines and additional details
surrounding the current situation we are facing. The District will do a deep clean during this
time. We will open for Face to Face instruction again on Monday, August 31st. As I’ve always
promised, STUDENT and STAFF SAFETY FIRST!
• CPAVTS: Tomorrow is the first day for Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical
School. Students A-L are still able to attend CPAVTS as scheduled. Transportation to
CPAVT will be available at the front of SHS at the normal time. Students may not enter
SHS but can catch the CPAVTS bus from campus at 11:40. Busses will also pick CPAVTS
students at the Clock Tower Marysville location at 11:50. Obviously, students who are
able to drive to CPAVTS may still do so. Coming home, busses will make a stop at SHS
and then take the remainder of the students directly to their homes.
The DOH has contact information and will follow up with calls to individual households if there
is any reason to believe that contact exposure has occurred.
Please know that though we’ve planned for just such a situation it is disheartening that we are
having to move in this direction on what is only our second day of school. That said, I hope and
pray that we are able to resume school on Monday.
Students are expected to complete school work remotely as iPads have been sent home.
Teachers will communicate with students via Canvas Announcements with assignment
expectations.
Stay safe and God Bless!
Kent R. Smith
Superintendent of Schools
Susquenita School District