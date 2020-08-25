BREAKING NEWS: Federal Marshals find missing mom and two kids

RIVERSIDE — US Marshals say they’ve found a missing Riverside woman and her two children. The federal agents say Sawsan Hadidi, 39, of Riverside and Shamokin, fled Riverside with her children in violation of court instructions. She was found today in Illinois and the children will be returned to Riverside. The 4-year-old child and an infant, were taken from Riverside June 12, Hadidi was soon charged with Interference with Child Custody and endangering the welfare of a child. Riverside police issued a news release seeking clues to the disappearance, and they sought help from Marshals and other law enforcement agencies to try to find the children.

Today Marshal’s announced Hadidi was taken into custody without incident, Hadidi is in custody of Cook county Illinois authorities and the children are in the custody of child serving agencies.

Below is an update from federal marshals:

U.S. MARSHALS FUGITIVE TASK FORCE ARRESTS MONTOUR COUNTY WOMAN AND RECOVERS TWO MISSING CHILDREN

Scranton, Pa. – Today, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Sawsan Hadidi, a 39-year old woman formerly of Danville, Montour County. U.S. Marshals arrested Hadidi and recovered two children in the 8400 block of West Dempster Street, Niles, Illinois today, at about 12:10 p.m. (Eastern time).

Timeline:

May 29, court officials in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, removed Hadidi’s two children from her custody. On June 11, court officials returned the children to her under conditions – including that they reside in a home in Riverside, Northumberland County. On June 12, Hadidi allegedly fled with the children and never returned. On June 16, the Riverside Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Hadidi with Interference with Child Custody. They also requested that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) assist in her arrest and the recovery of the children.

Today the arrest and recoveries occurred without incident. Hadidi was turned over to officials in Cook County, Illinois for arraignment. Pennsylvania officials are coordinating with Illinois authorities for the return of the children. “The safety and well-being of children are paramount to members of the Marshals Service. We will commit our best effort to these cases and the safe recovery of children,” said United States Marshal Pane. In 2015, the Justice for Juvenile Victims of Trafficking Act was passed, granting the USMS the authority to assist in all missing child cases. In the current fiscal year, the USMS recovered no less than 163 missing children.