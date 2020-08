WATSONTOWN – One man was arrested in Watsontown and charged with assaulting a child. Police tell us they arrested 29-year-old Daniel Nye of Fredericksburg, PA assaulted a nine-year-old child by punching and slapping him.

The incident took place at a home on East Eleventh Street in Watsontown on August 17. Nye was arrested at the scene and charges were filed at District Judge Michael Diehl’s office in Milton.