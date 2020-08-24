UPDATE: Horse and buggy driver critical

HERNDON — The driver of a horse and buggy was taken by helicopter to Geisinger after a horse and buggy accident on Route 147 Sunday evening. State troopers from Stonington say 21-year-old Emanuel Fisher of Hernonwas taken to Geisinger via Life Flight,, where he’s listed in fair condition. The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Route 147 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

Troopers say Fisher was struck by 34-year-old Casey Kranz of Shamokin. Troopers say Kranz appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and he was charged with a traffic violation.

Route 147 was closed for several hours afterward but is now open.