Schlegel Culver outlines steps to reduce Governor’s powers

Amendments to state’s emergency declaration process will be a priority in new session

HARRISBURG – A proposal to change Pennsylvania’s constitution to limit the governor’s disaster emergency powers will be a priority for the legislature’s new session in December. That’s according to State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R=108th, Sunbury) who discussed next steps on WKOK’s On The Mark program recently.

She says there are three amendments that have already passed through the state House and Senate, but need to pass in two consecutive sessions, “I assume it will be one of the first items of legislation that we do. If we do it soon enough, I think it has to be three months of advertising, before the primary, we’ll get it out there before the primary.”

“And, this isn’t against the current Governor. Basically, we found that it’s an issue with checks and balances and it’s in response to what our constituents are asking us for,” she said.

Rep. Culver says the first amendment deals with renewals, “It would allow a governor to do an emergency declaration and if they want to renew it, after 15 days, they have to get the approval of the legislature, both the House and the Senate.”

Culver says when they passed the current laws, that change probably would have been problematic because they were not able to vote remotely. However, she says that’s no longer an issue.

The second part of the legislation deals with rescinding a declaration, “If the legislature decides that we need to rescind an emergency declaration, it gives us the authority to so without the signature of the Governor. Which is how we actually think that it is, but the courts disagreed with us and the Governor ended up vetoing that.”

Culver says the third amendment on the table, that has nothing to do with a governors’ power, deals with a non-discrimination clause that would align the Pennsylvania constitution to the U.S. constitution. You can hear the full interview with Representative Culver at wkok.com