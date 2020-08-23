More numbers related to COVID-19 cases in the Valley

UNDATED – At local universities, there have been some COVID-19 cases. Two were reported at Bucknell, ten were reported at Bloomsburg University. Susquehanna University reports no students or staff with the virus.

There is an increase of local hospitalizations; Geisinger Danville has nine patients—one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin now has five cases (up from zero earlier this week). Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has eight coronavirus patients, which is relatively unchanged lately.

Statewide, the health department reports 796 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 128,429. There have been 7,576 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.

More information here: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx