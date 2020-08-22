Two dozen new local COVID-19 cases, three new Valley deaths

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases locally and three new deaths in The Valley. New numbers show 15 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland County. That brings the county’s total to 617 cases since the pandemic began. The county also has two additional deaths, meaning a total of 24 county residents have died from the disease.

At Long Term Care Facilities in the Northumberland County, a total of 28 people have died; 20 of whom were residents of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. That is where the state health department is focusing extra resources, including the National Guard. The operators of the facility and the state have placed most residents in other nursing homes and hospitals.

In Union County, seven new cases of coronavirus are reported. One additional death has occurred, leaving the county with a death toll of four since the pandemic began. At the Lewisburg penitentiary, a renewed outbreak of COVID-19 is underway, with 85 inmates, and nine staff members have, or have had, the virus. At Allenwood federal prisons, eight inmates and staff have, or have had, coronavirus.

Snyder County has three new cases, for a total of 137, and two deaths. Montour County has one new case bring their positive test total to 123. The county has had three residents die from COVID-19.

At local universities, there have been some COVID-19 cases. Two were reported at Bucknell, ten were reported at Bloomsburg University. Susquehanna University reports no students or staff with the disease.

There is an increase of local hospitalizations; Geisinger Danville has nine patients—one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin now has five cases (up from zero earlier this week). Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has eight coronavirus patients, which is relatively unchanged lately.

Statewide, the health department reports 796 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 128,429. There have been 7,576 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.

