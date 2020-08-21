New Berlin Day is Saturday, with masking, and social distancing

NEW BERLIN – Organizers of the 50th Anniversary New Berlin Heritage Day say the show must go on…they holding the annual New Berlin Day Saturday, with masking, hand washing stations and social distancing.

The event is being held from 9:00am to 4pm what organizers say are numerous antique and craft vendors, free parking, free admission, various food items including homemade ice cream, made with a hit and miss engine.

As always, they say there will be a bake sale, and this year, limited edition 50th Anniversary crocks and mugs are for sale in the town square at the gazebo. Also, there will be a raffle of a local handmade quilt.

The Activities Committee says the monies raised from NB Day go for a number of projects for the benefit of New Berlin and its residences. Organizers say, “We will be providing two hand washing stations, spaced out vendors and ask that mask be worn if in a crowded area.”