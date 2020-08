BLOOMSBURG – More COVID-19 cases have popped up at Bloomsburg University. The university tells us they have had 10 students and one staff member test positive for the disease. The university says it has set aside 72 dorm rooms for quarantined students.

They say students can already so some of their class work online and those students will stay in isolation. Students and staff are encouraged to wear their masks at all times on and off campus. More information at bloomu.edu/coronavirus