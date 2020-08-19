17 new local COVID-19 cases, 12 new cases in Union County

HARRISBURG – There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, and most of those were in Union County. The state Department of Health is out with new numbers, they say there are 12 new cases in Union County, four new cases in Northumberland County, and one additional case in Snyder County. No new cases of coronavirus are reported in Montour County.

So far, since the pandemic began, Northumberland County has had 590 people test positive for coronavirus, and 20 people have died. Union County now has 322 cases total and two deaths. Snyder County has 129 cases and two deaths. Montour County has 116 cases total, and three deaths. No new deaths are reported locally.

In Union County, the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary reports one new inmate case, leaving them with 82 inmates and six staff who have, or have had, the disease.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville has 13 patients hospitalized, two of whom are on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin has no COVID-19 patients right now, and Evangelical Community Hospital has seven patients hospitalized with the disease, none of whom are on a ventilator.

Statewide, 570 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bring the statewide total to 126,149. There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths.

You can get more information here: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx