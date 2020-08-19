Ag secretary cancels in-person Farm Show over virus concerns

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s agriculture secretary says there won’t be an in-person Farm Show in January because of the pandemic. Secretary Russell Redding made the announcement Wednesday through an online news conference. The event scheduled for Jan. 9 through Jan. 15 will be held virtually instead, with a theme of “cultivating tomorrow.” The Farm Show bills itself as the country’s largest agricultural exposition under a single roof, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Harrisburg to see about 6,000 animals and take in some 10,000 competitive exhibits.