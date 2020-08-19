Lewisburg and Muncy Fire companies receive FEMA funds

Two local fire companies receive federal assistance for gear and training

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two local fire companies were awarded funds as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) assistance program. US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) announced that the William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg and the Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company in Muncy will receive funds to equip and prepare emergency personnel.

The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants will award over $238,000 to the Lewisburg William Cameron Fire Company and over $23,000 to Muncy’s Fire Company. The funds will be used for protective gear and training.