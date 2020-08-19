Casey, Shapiro still want Trump Administration held accountable

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two of Pennsylvania’s elected leaders are not impressed after the US Postmaster General said some of the administration’s cutbacks will be halted until after the election. U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) still wants to see the postmaster testify, “(I’m) looking forward to his testimony.”

“I don’t think it changes much in that regard. I’m glad they made that announcement. Let’s see how the implement it…because to be blunt about it, this is not an administration whose word you can trust….so we’ll see what they do with the suspending of these changes and implementing these practices,” he said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says there’s still plenty he wants to see from his legal view, “His actions need to be binding, both prospectively, as well as what has occurred in the past. Our lawsuit alleges procedural changes from back in July and is already impacting the mail.”

Shapiro also says as of now, he and 22 other state attorneys general are still full steam ahead on holding the Trump Administration accountable in court, “So if the DeJoy is willing to undo those changes he already made, make binding commitments not to make future changes and so doubt about the way in which the mail is delivered, in particular ballots, then we’ll reevaluate where our lawsuit stands.”

As DeJoy made Tuesday’s announcement, Shapiro, Casey and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf had joined in a conference call calling for more funding and defense of the USPS. The Postmaster General said Tuesday afternoon he was reacting to both democrat and republican critics contending the changes were slowing the mail and threatening on-time delivery of mail ballots in November.