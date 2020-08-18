PIAA official: ‘Fairly comfortable’ fall sports can proceed safely

HARRISBURG – The group that oversees Pennsylvania school sports is signaling again that it’s seriously considering moving ahead with the fall season despite the governor’s recommendation that schools bail on athletics until 2021. Melissa Mertz is associate executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

She said Monday in a radio interview that the group feels “fairly comfortable” it can hold sporting events safely. The group’s board plans to make a final decision on fall sports when it meets Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says youth sports increase the risk of spreading the virus and should be canceled for now.

Meantime, from State Senator John Gordner, comes word that the PIAA Legislative Oversight Committee will hold a hearing regarding PIAA and school district plans for the safe operation of fall sports. It will be held Tuesday 11am on the Senate floor. It will be live streamed on www.senatorgordner.com.