Young people leading in local and national grassroots movements

PITTSBURGH – In the month of June in Pennsylvania there have been more than 400 different protests in support of Black Lives Matter, they were held in over 200 different communities statewide. Dr. Laura Putnam, research professor in the Department of History at the University of Pittsburgh, says that’s a magnitude larger than other movements such as the Tea Party or Women’s March protests and the vast majority have been peaceful.

Putnam says these grassroots efforts are being led by young people, “And that’s been true in the smallest towns with the smallest African American populations. It’s been true of bigger cities and communities that are heavily people of color, Latino, or black African American. It’s been young people, it’s been high school students, people just out of high school.”

Dr. Putnam studies social movements and political participation in both a local and national context, “A key here is that local action makes it possible for people to listen to other people and listen to where they’re coming from in a way that’s much healthier for our democracy than when we’re just experiencing protests or labels, like Black Lives Matter, through the screen of our TV or through Facebook memes or so on.”

Dr. Putnam says national hardship tends not to go hand in hand with political protest, because it’s hard. She says it’s particularly important when there’s a movement in communities that have dealt with long-term disinvestment and loss of jobs to get people out of their homes and inspires collective solutions, “If you hear that someone is holding a protest of racial justice or over any other issue within your community, you might just want to show up and listen whatever your own politics are. You might be surprised by seeing who in your community is there taking part and you might learn what their perspective is.”

Dr. Putnam was a recent guest on WKOK’s Sunrise program. You can hear the full interview on the WKOK podcast page.