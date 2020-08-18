Former football coach at Bucknell, suing for age discrimination

WILLIAMSPORT – A former football coach at Bucknell, who gave up the job in 2019, is now suing, saying the university forced him out because of his age. PennLive is reporting, Joe Susan, who is 65-years-old, sued in federal court in Williamsport seeking damages in excess of $75,000, as well as back pay, and pay he would earned going forward.

PennLive reports Susan resigned the coaching position, and served as a special assistant to the athletic director. The suit alleges the university made a decision in 2018, to replace him with a younger coach. He said he was given several unsatisfactory options which would strip him of his coaching responsibilities. No comment on the suit yet from Bucknell.