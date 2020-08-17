Over $27,000 in mowers stolen from local tractor company

Police investigate thousands of dollars worth of lawn mowers stolen from area business

MILTON –Police are investigating $27,000 in merchandise stolen from a local tractor company in Union County. Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on July 31 and 9 a.m. on August 1, State Police say someone stole three lawn mowers and a license plate from C.H. Waltz Sons, Inc, located on the Westbranch Highway in Union Township.

The three mowers and license plate were valued at over $27,600. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact State Police in Milton.