Valley has 46 new coronavirus cases, over 75 this weekend

HARRISBURG — The Valley has more than 75 (CORRECTED) new cases of coronavirus this weekend; 30 were added Saturday and another 46 Sunday. The state Department of Health is out with new COVID-19 numbers; they say there are 26 new cases in Northumberland County, 14 new cases in Union County, four in Snyder County, and two new cases in Montour County.

The total number of Northumberland County COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began is now 563. Snyder County’s total is 122, Montour County’s is 112, and Union County has now had 306 cases. Northumberland County has had 18 deaths, Union and Snyder County have both had two deaths, and Montour County has had three.

The federal prison at Lewisburg has no new cases; they report 59 inmates and three staffers who either have, or have had the disease. Allenwood has had one staffer and one inmate.

At Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville has nine COVID-19 patients, two of whom are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has no coronavirus patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has nine patients with COVID-19, none of whom require a ventilator at this time.