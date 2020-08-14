Two residents of our region have died from traffic accidents

DANVILLE – There was a bad car accident in The Valley Tuesday, and two residents of our region have died from injuries.

The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells us, 70-year-old Margaret Smith of the Williamsport area died Thursday afternoon from her injuries sustained in a crash, and Thursday evening, 78-year-old Sandra Hoffman of Milton died from her injuries at Geisinger.

Milton state troopers investigated the collision, but are not disclosing any details. According to coroner Lynn, the accident was at the intersection of Route 54 and 44 in Limestone Township, Montour County around 2pm Tuesday.

David Smith of Williamsport was also injured in the accident; a nursing supervisor at Geisinger says he is in critical condition as of Friday morning.