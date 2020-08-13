Northumberland County has funds available to assist businesses

Application open in Northumberland County for COVID-19 funds for businesses

SUNBURY – More financial help is available for Northumberland County businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities to assist them with COVID-19 expenses.

A release from Northumberland County’s Commissioners says its part of an $8.2-million grant that the county received as part of the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) program. Funds must be used for prevention, preparedness, and response to the pandemic.

Municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for any COVID-related costs that they have incurred or anticipate through December, 2020.

Applicants must apply by August 24 and complete a CARES Act Needs Assesment. More information can be found at www.norrycopa.net.