A toddler apparently drowned in Turbotville Tuesday afternoon

TURBOTVILLE – State police say there was a tragic, apparent drowning of a toddler in Turbotville Tuesday afternoon. Troopers tell us it happened between noon and 2pm along Main Street, the toddler, whose name and age, they don’t disclose.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend were sleeping, the toddler walked out the home, went to a neighbors pool to fill a bottle that is used to fill a toy. The child apparently fell into the pool and drowned.

Troopers say efforts to revive the child on scene and at the hospital were unsuccessful. The neighbor’s pool was locked but the child apparently got in somehow anyway. No other details are being disclosed by state police.