Geisinger CEO questions immunity strength in latest vaccines

Geisinger’s CEO still wants to see more immunity strength in vaccine efforts

DANVILLE – A recent and promising COVID-19 vaccine effort from Oxford University was announced last week, but Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu still has some questions. Many news outlets reported last week Oxford’s potential vaccine results of its Phase I/II trial ‘produced strong immune results.’

But Dr. Ryu says he’s waiting to see if one key factor becomes reality, “I think the big question that will still need to be determined is to the extent the vaccines we find affective ones that spark a immune response, how long does that immunity last? How strong is that immunity?”

The Oxford trial began in April and involved more than 1,000 health volunteers between 18 and 55 years-old.

Dr. Ryu says this trial, along with over 100 other vaccine efforts, including here in the U.S. are moving along as well, “A good handful of them in this country are now proceeding to phase three clinical trials, sort of one of the later stages into this summer and beyond.”

As the Oxford Phase III are ongoing, reports say there was hopeful to make millions of doses available by this fall, though there’s no certainty. The roll-out of the vaccine would also be contingent on the manufacturing process and individual nations’ safety regulators approving it for emergency use.