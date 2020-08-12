Woman flown to hospital after Route 61 crash; serious condition

THARPTOWN – A woman was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Route 61 in Coal Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Robin Koza of Coal Township was injured and taken to Geisinger, she is in fair condition today.

Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at intersection of Route 61 and Sixteenth Street. County communications says a Koza was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin, and then flown to Geisinger in Danville.

Coal Township Police are investigating.