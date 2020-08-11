State Senator Gordner says we still have jobless benefit problems

Sen. John Gordner on On the Mark on unemployment claims; school reopenings

SUNBURY— There are still Pennsylvanians who lost their job in March, and still haven’t receive their jobless benefits from the state. The state unemployment compensation system is overwhelmed and recently, state Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick), the Senate Majority Whip in Harrisburg, said, that is unacceptable.

He said about 8% of the state’s jobless claims are still unresolved, and while he invites his constituents to contact his office, he says that hardly helps, “Each department has a legislative services office and when people haven’t been able to get through on the phone, we certainly encourage people to call my office, or Linda’s (Schlegel-Culver, R-108th, Sunbury) office, or Kurt (Masser, R-107th, Elysburg), or (David Rowe, R-85th, Lewisburg) Rowe’s.”

“And in the past, we would send something over to the Legislative Services office or department and we would get a response in a couple of days. Now it’s around 28 days that we get any response from the legislative services office. And even then, sometimes the response after 28 days is, ‘We’re looking into it,’ “he said.

As for school district reopening, Senator Gordner said districts have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money specifically for them to do what they need to do, such as buy PPE or getting the plastic shields.

He says districts are trying to make decisions as best they can while not knowing what the next few months will be like, “I don’t envy them. They are trying to make decisions the best they can at the moment with not knowing what it’s going to be like in September, October, November, December. Most school districts are providing some sort of options as it relates to whether it’s either in school instruction or remote instruction, or online instruction.”

“But they’re facing the challenges of other folks in regards to some people want to wear masks, some people don’t want to wear masks, the state says that you have to wear a mask, most of the superintendents are saying it’s not practical to wear a mask 100% of the time, but can we do it 90% of the time and takes some breaks for outside or eating, those sorts of things.”

You can hear the full interview with Sen. Gordner on the WKOK podcast page; he was on the On The Mark program Wednesday of last week.