Inmate facing charges after scuffle with jail staffers

Charges filed against inmate at Northumberland County jail after scuffle

SUNBURY – An inmate at the Northumberland County Jail is facing charges after a scuffle with staff members. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says 30-year-old Akeem Gregory was being moved to a restricted housing unit when he refused to comply with the mandated hand restraints.

Reports say during the struggle, a jail staff person used a taser. That’s when Gregory gained possession of the taser and tried to use it on other staff members. The staffer was able to activate the taser’s safety switch and re-holster the device.

The incident happened on July 29 and one male corrections officer sustained a cut to his face. He was treated a the jail medical facility.

Gregory is facing a misdemeanor count of simple assault and disorderly conduct. A premliminary hearing is scheduled with District Judge John Gembic in the next few weeks.