Bucknell University explains increases in meal plan options

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is responding to a petition by students who are seeking more affordable and flexible dining options. In an email, two University administrators addressed concerns about why the minimum meal plan option doubled in price for the fall semester.

They say they accelerated the review of the 15-year old $700 per semester plan because of the onset of COVID-19, and that forced the University to consider inflation on the purchasing power of the meal option. The same meal plan, offering one meal a day, will increase to $1,400 per semester this fall. The University also cited its capacity to accommodate dining needs in the midst of a pandemic as a reason for the change.

WKOK reported last week that “Bucknell Explain,” a collective of students who advocate for students experiencing food insecurity, circulated a petition with over 4,000 signatures. The group says the large jump in costs, without an option to opt out of the plan, will only further impact already marginalized students and leave some wondering if and how they can afford to eat.

The full response from Bucknell University is copied below:

Dear Bucknellians,

Thank you for reaching out to us and for sharing your perspectives, ideas and concerns regarding the new meal plan options. We value your voice and appreciate your sincerity in ensuring healthy, affordable and flexible dining options for yourselves and for one another. Please know that we share your investment in such goals and thus remain committed to providing a comprehensive meal plan program with nutritious and consistent access to as many dining options as feasible during this pandemic.

This fall the Bucknell dining experience will be very different. Students should anticipate that all food will be served by a dining team member in to-go packaging; there will be no made-to-order offerings or self-service; and all dining spaces across campus will offer the same menu for any given meal, including the Bison and Commons.

As a predominantly residential community, Bucknell recognizes the value of community living experiences that feature dining opportunities that foster, support and enhance student success. The adjustments to the dining plan enable this experience and meet the goal of ensuring that every student who resides in University housing has consistent access to nutritious meals throughout the semester.

We were in the process of reviewing all meal plan offerings, including the minimal $700 option which was established in 2005, when those efforts were accelerated by the onset of COVID-19. This forced us to consider not only the 15-year impact of inflation on the purchasing power of the $700 per semester option but also our capacity to accommodate dining needs in the midst of a pandemic. The new plans will ensure that every residential student has access to at least one full meal each day throughout the semester.

We encourage you to visit our Dining Services list of FAQs. If you need more information about the meal plans or signups, please contact Lori Wilson, director of business services, at [email protected]. You may also direct your menu or food service questions to [email protected]. If you have questions related to your financial circumstances, please contact the Office of Financial Aid at [email protected] or by phone at 570-577-1331.

Sincerely,

Eileen E. Petula

Vice President for Finance & Administration

Lori Wilson

Director of Business Services