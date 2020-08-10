Department of Health: Union County schools shouldn’t reopen

HARRISBURG – Should Mifflinburg and Lewisburg schools open next week? The answer is no if some new guidance is followed from the state Department of Health. The state has a new calculation system to determine which counties should have open schools, a hybrid system, or closed schools with online learning.

Union County has moved to the highest metric being used by the state; in new data released Monday, Union County is the only county in the commonwealth that has reached the “substantial” level, a level which the Department of Education recommends only online learning for the fall. This change would impact the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg Area School Districts.

In other parts of the Valley, Northumberland County is at a “moderate” level, with recommendations of either a hybrid or remote learning model. Snyder County is at a “low” level, where in-person and blended models are appropriate.

Columbia County is currently at “moderate” and Montour is at “low.” More information on the metric being used can be found HERE:

The calculations are designed to assist schools in making decisions regarding reopening, as well as help them throughout the school year. The departments of health and education recommend schools consider changing their instructional models after two consecutive weeks with the same designation. Last week, Union County was designated “moderate” and moved to “substantial” this week.

The state says the ‘contained’ outbreak at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary was considered by the state, but Union County still moved into the ‘substantial’ level of community transmission.