New COVID-19 Numbers: Valley has 24 new coronavirus cases

HARRISBURG – There are two dozen new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, thanks to sharp increases in Northumberland and Union County.

In Northumberland County, the state Department of Health reports nine new cases, bringing the county’s total to 475 COVID-19 cases among county residents since the pandemic began. There have been 13 deaths in Northumberland County.

Increases at Long Term Care Facilities in the county contributed to that increase; there are 11 new cases among residents and staff among five facilities in the county. There is an outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation, but that facility is not reporting an increase among their residents and staff. Specifically, at Long Term Care Facilities in Northumberland County, the state is reporting five facilities have seven new cases among residents, and four new cases among staff.

Union County has 13 new cases for a total of 238 residents who have or have had COVID-19. There have been two deaths. Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary says it has 52 inmates and two staff who have, or have had, COVID-19.

Snyder County has two new cases for 106 overall, and two deaths.

Montour County does not have an increase today, they have had 102 cases and three deaths.

At Valley hospitals, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has an increased number of patients because of COVID-19. They have six patients now. Geisinger Danville has seven patients, one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin does not have any COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, there are 601 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453. There are 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported statewide.