Police arrest man for ‘attempted murder’ incident in Sunbury area

SUNBURY – A man is charged with shooting another man in the foot over the weekend…Details are out on a violent incident at a home in the Sunbury area Saturday, a man attempted to strangle, did shoot and threatened the life of a man.

State troopers from Stonington say it happened around 10:45pm Saturday, Benton Ross of rural Sunbury got in a verbal argument with Brian Cunningham. They say Ross threatened to kill the 49-year-old victim, shot the victim in the right foot with a 45-caliber handgun, tried to strangle him and threatened to kill him. The victim was taken to the hospital after that incident, he is in fair condition at Geisinger.

Troopers say an arrest warrant was obtained from District Justice Michael Toomey. Bail is set at $250,000; Ross is facing a series of charges including attempted murder. The motive involves one of the victim’s family members allegedly being mistreated by Ross.