Sunbury City Council has scheduled a Zoom meeting for tonight

SUNBURY – Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Sunbury City Council will curtail meeting in person for a while…the council’s meeting tonight is being held via Zoom.

Jolinn Barner, the City Clerk says the city is announcing they’ll hold a budget work session at 5pm, and the full council meeting during the 6pm hour. The public can go to sunburypa.org to get the Zoom log in information.

The city had one employee with a positive COVID-19 test result and that led to a two day closure of the city pool, city hall and police station.