AP Headlines: PA will kick-in under Pres. Trump’s unemployment plan

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A plan from President Donald Trump to extend additional unemployment benefits requires states to provide 25 percent of the funds, and it’s unclear whether states have the money or the will to do it. Trump issued an executive order Saturday to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits after Congress failed to extend a $600 weekly benefit. But Pres. Trump’s plan requires states to kick in $100 a week, and many states are already suffering budget woes related to the coronavirus. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it would cost his state alone $500 million to provide the extra benefit through the rest of 2020. Pennsylvania has a multi-billion revenue shortfall, tied primarily to the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire in Philadelphia wounded six people in one neighborhood, struck an 11-year-old child in another neighborhood and also hit a police vehicle elsewhere after which another officer was assaulted trying to arrest a suspect. Police say officers found three victims in a west Philadelphia park and other victims later came to hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. A 17-year-old male, three 18-year-old males, an 18-year-old female, and two women aged 24 and 59 were all listed in stable condition. In north Philadelphia, an 11-year-old boy reported hearing shots and was being treated for two graze wounds.

Features

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Many U.S. schools have poor air circulation, which will exacerbate the coronavirus threat when some of them reopen this month. Aging air conditioning and heating systems allow classroom air to become stagnant, meaning the virus will linger in the air around the students and teachers instead of being blown into air ducts and out of the school. At one New York City school, teachers are threatening not to return until their central air conditioning system is fixed. It last worked in 2013. Some schools will be teaching classes outdoors, even in colder climates. They are buying large tents and heaters to protect students from the weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid. Twenty-six billboards are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor’s death be arrested and charged. That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found. The billboards, funded by the magazine, showcase the magazine cover dedicated to Taylor. Also displayed is a quote from Winfrey: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot late Saturday in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago. Police say three officers were hurt while clearing the crowd late Saturday outside the Portland Police Association building. Several rallies had been held earlier in the afternoon and evening throughout the city. Gatherings this week have been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s controversial remarks about race this week risk alienating young Black voters who despise President Donald Trump but are not inspired by his Democratic rival. During two separate interviews with a Black and a Latina reporter this week, Biden made racially charged comments that some young Black activists and elected officials say turned off their peers. Most Black voters view Trump as someone who exacerbates racial tensions and are unlikely to support his campaign in large numbers. But those who sit out the presidential election could sway the outcome in closely contested states.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s end run around Congress on coronavirus relief is raising questions about whether it would give Americans the economic lifeline he claims and it appears certain to face legal challenges. Democratic leaders are calling it a pre-election ploy that would burden cash-strapped states.

After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution. Both the White House and congressional Democrats are indicating they want to resume negotiations, but no talks are scheduled.

PARIS (AP) — An unusually high number of pink flamingos have amassed in the wetlands of southern France along with their offspring. The elegant, long-legged birds have long been a tourist attraction in an area of the Camargue region that have served as France’s salt mine since Roman times. The guardian of the vast ecosystem says the tens of thousands of pink flamingos that flocked to the salt marshes this year may be a record since experts began keeping records 45 years ago. It’s too soon to say if France’s two-month lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic is the reason. Experts estimate the flamingo numbers at 50,000 adult birds and some 12,000 babies.

MOTZA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli jewelry company is making what it says is the world’s most expensive coronavirus face mask — a $1.5 million gold face covering encrusted with 3,600 diamonds. The custom-ordered mask will be fitted with an N99 filter and will weigh nearly 100 times a typical surgical mask. The Yvel jewelry firm says the mask was ordered by a wealthy Chinese businessman living in the U.S., and will be completed by the end of the year. The mask’s designer said that while he wouldn’t wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity it gave him and his employees.

UNDATED (CBS) – Good thing cats have nine lives! They can catch COVID. Some researchers at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Science have found cats can test positive for the virus. The Covid-19 & Pets research project started in June. Dr. Sarah Haymer says they were looking into cats and dogs that live in homes with confirmed human cases of Coronavirus to learn about animal exposure. She says they’re not asking owners to surrender their pets. Just that the pet stays home and is not interacting with others. Luckily, she says there is no evidence of transmission from an infected pet to a person..

