Valley has one new COVID death, and a nursing home outbreak

HARRISBURG – The state says COVID-19 has taken another life in Northumberland County. The Department of Health says Northumberland County now has 13 deaths from the pandemic. No further details on the victim are available from the state or the local county coroner. The county also has eleven new positive tests overall, some of which are tied to an outbreak at a Long Term Care Facility.

New numbers from Milton Health and Rehabilitation show 24 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive. This outbreak was responsible for sharply higher Northumberland County case numbers this week. It is not known if this facility is where two county residents died from COVID-19 this week. The county Emergency Management Agency is aiding the facility.

Elsewhere in The Valley, there is one new case in Snyder County, their total is now 102 residents who have tested positive since the pandemic began. There have been two previously announced deaths in Snyder County.

In Union County, two new cases bring their total to 218. In Union County, the Lewisburg Federal Pen reports they have three more cases; a total of 49 inmates and two staff have, or have had, the disease. Montour County has one new case, 101 total so far, and three deaths.

Statewide, there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 118,092. There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. The recovery rate is 77%.

Local hospitals are about the same. One less patient is in Geisinger Danville. That hospital has one patient on a ventilator because of COVID. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient, and Evangelical Community Hospital has two; those numbers are unchanged.