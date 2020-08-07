Selinsgrove man identified as victim of Thursday’s Route 204 crash

NEW BERLIN – State police say it was a Selinsgrove man who died in a motorcycle/truck collision Thursday in Snyder County. Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant tells us, 52-year-old Dean Dorman died in the incident.

State police aren’t disclosing the name of the pick-up truck driver involved in the accident on Route 204 Thursday morning. They do say the 8am accident happened on Route 204, in Jackson Township, not far from Hollenbach Road. The road was closed for seven hours while troopers investigated.

They do say the unidentified driver of a heavy duty pick-up truck will receive a citation for a ‘Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic’ violation. Dorman was a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle. They say the truck crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on.

Assisting at the scene were fire and rescue volunteers and ambulance crews from New Berlin, Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf and Kratzerville.