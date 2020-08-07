Northumberland County has 22 person jump in COVID numbers

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County. Friday the department said there were 22 additional county residents who tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the county’s total to 449 residents with coronavirus since the pandemic began. Earlier this week, the state reported an additional Northumberland County death; the county has seen 12 people succumb to COVID related ailments.

Union County saw a 10-person increase in their numbers, now 216 people have tested positive and there have been two deaths. Snyder County had no increase, their number stays at 101 positive test results, and two previously announced deaths. Montour County saw an increase of two cases, their county total now 100 and they have had three deaths.

There are more people hospitalized locally; Geisinger Danville now has an additional patient, for a total of 10 COVID-19 patients, one of whom is on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin has one COVID-19 patient and Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, has two new patients with coronavirus.

At Long Term Care Facilities, Snyder County has one facility with four residents and two staffers who have, or have had, the disease. Union County has four facilities with two residents and three staffers affected. Northumberland County has five facilities, 89 residents, 16 staffers and nine deaths reported. Montour County has one facility which has or had one staffer with COVID-19.

Statewide, there were 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279. There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.

At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, the Bureau of Prisons reports there are now 46 inmates and two staffers who have, or have had COVID-19.