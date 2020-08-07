Storms cause damage and knock out power in Danville area

DANVILLE – In and around Danville, a 9am thunderstorm knocked out electric power and caused a lot of damage Friday morning. The Columbia Montour County communications center reports there are numerous trees down in that region, some minor flooding on roadways and power outages. They say they have received no reports of any injuries and there are no reports of tornados.

Torrential rains flooded the emergency room at Geisinger, causing damage and disruption there.

The storm temporarily closed Montour County’s County Line Road (near Legion Road) and River Road.

PPL reports outages along the Route 11 corridor from the Northumberland County line to Bloomsburg and Catawissa. There are 839 outages in Montour County, primarily in that area. 21 outages are reported in Northumberland County.

At the Point Drive-in, one of their screens was destroyed and there was some other damage in that area as well.