No name out on fatal wreck in Snyder County Thursday

NEW BERLIN — State police aren’t disclosing the names of the pick-up truck driver, nor the motorcycle operator who died after a collision on Route 204 Thursday morning. Troopers issued a news release about the wreck, but it does not include any names.

They do say the 8am accident happened on Route 204, in Jackson Township, not far from Hollenbach Road. The road was closed for seven hours while troopers investigated.

They do say the unidentified driver of a heavy duty pick-up truck will receive a citation for a ‘Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic’ violation. The other vehicle was a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle. They say the truck crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on.

Assisting at the scene were fire and rescue volunteers and ambulance crews from New Berlin, Selinsgrove’s Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, Hummels Wharf and Kratzerville.