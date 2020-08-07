Selinsgrove Farmers Markets celebrates National event Saturday

Farms supported by local markets especially important during pandemic

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Farmers Market will be celebrating a national event this weekend. The week of August 2-8 is recognized as National Farmers Market week and Monique Blais of Grass Roots Farm says farmers markets are her livelihood as a farmer, “This is how we get out in the world, is through farmers markets, so of course it’s an important and integral part of how I operate. And, so we go hand in hand together. If there were no farmers markets, I wouldn’t be around.”

Blais says farmers markets serve an important role in the local economy and community, by supporting lots of small businesses like Shirley’s Crafts, “It takes a village to make a farmers market really, because without the musicians and people like Shirley. Dean (White Spring Homestead) bringing the soap, and we’ve got the maple syrup, the cheese, and the produce. We are really trying to make it a sort of go-to place, which is our goal to try to get people to come out.”

The Selinsgrove Farmers Market will be celebrating this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music, giveaways, and special guests to include State Senator John Gordner, State Representative David Rowe, and Selinsgrove’s Mayor Jeff Reed.