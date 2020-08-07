Valley teen is organizing conservative ‘sign wave’ Saturday

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg high school senior says it’s time for conservatives to stand up for their First Amendment rights and hold their own rally. So, 17-year-old Darren Dershem is holding a ‘sign wave’ this Saturday.

Dershem, who spent part of his Thursday night at the Union County Republican stand at the West End Fair, said the three foci this weekend will be supporting President Donald Trump, supporting law enforcement officers and supporting America.

The sign waving is Saturday 10am to noon at the intersection of Route 15 and 45 in Lewisburg. Dershem says they hope to hold a comparable event every month, and in the future have remarks from US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) and state house member David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg), both of whom are otherwise occupied this Saturday.

Darren Dershem say there is more information on his Facebook page.