Gov. Wolf’s recommendation, PSU’s Parsons: Friday AP Headlines

AP PA Headlines 8/7/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is recommending that youth sports, including high school sports, be put on hold until January to help prevent COVID-19 infection. The office of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday it wasn’t a mandate and that school administrators and locally elected school boards will make the final decisions. Some schools have already canceled fall sports, and leagues have pushed back start dates. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association last week issued a statement noting it followed the governor’s guidance to ban spectators. The association was holding an emergency board meeting Thursday afternoon.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A man broke into a Pennsylvania city hall, damaged computers and the phone system, and caused the temporary closure of the building. Police say 24-year-old Kevin Waller of Philadelphia was arrested on Wednesday evening in the basement of the York, Pennsylvania, city hall. The York Daily Record reports police found damage to a computer server, the phone system, doors and the mail room. Waller is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was arrested on a separate trespassing charge earlier in the day and released from custody near the city hall in the afternoon.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Penn State All-American Micah Parsons and two more college stars announced Thursday they are opting out of the coming college football season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and looking toward the NFL draft. Parsons made his announcement with a social media post as did Purdue receiver Rondale Moore a few hours later. The news about Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was delivered by Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz. All three will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Parsons was already expected to be high first-round selection. Rousseau and Moore also have first-round potential.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. The order is the Trump administration’s latest salvo at China, following a lengthy trade war and targeted actions against other Chinese companies. The twin executive orders — one for each app — take effect in 45 days. They call on the Commerce Secretary to define the banned dealings by that time. The orders’ wording is vague, but some experts say it appears intended to bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, which could effectively remove them from distribution in the U.S.

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential Joe Biden has again waded into controversy over how he discusses race and ethnicity, as he compared the relative diversity of the Black and Hispanic populations in the United States. He said in an NPR interview with a Latina reporter released Thursday: “By the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.” It’s the latest example of Biden attempting to discuss race and ethnicity in a nuanced way only to draw negative attention in his race against President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business with claims that top executives diverted millions of dollars to themselves and their friends. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York. She accused its top leaders of using NRA funds for lavish personal trips, lucrative contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. The NRA president called the suit a “baseless attack” on Second Amendment rights.

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president’s faith in God. Even for a president known for his blunt criticism, the remarks signal how contentious the campaign may get over the coming months. Trump says of Biden: “He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy.” Biden’s campaign says his faith is “at the core of who he is.” Trump also used his trip Thursday to Ohio to talk trade, telling workers at a Whirlpool plant that “I will stand up to the foreign trade cheaters and violators that hate our country.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add an additional general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests. In a letter to Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani, the commission writes that it is committed to its existing schedule of three debates between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and that it would consider adding a fourth debate only if both sides agree to it. Giuliani wrote to the debate commission Wednesday requesting that the schedule be moved up on account of expanded early and mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to either add an additional general election debate or move up the calendar for the contests. In a letter to Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani, the commission writes that it is committed to its existing schedule of three debates between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and that it would consider adding a fourth debate only if both sides agree to it. Giuliani wrote to the debate commission Wednesday requesting that the schedule be moved up on account of expanded early and mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Former first ladies, they’re just like us! Michelle Obama is opening up about the depression she’s experienced this year. She says she knows it’s felt “heavy” for many. On the second episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” she says a lot of things have upended life as we know it this year – from protests to the pandemic. She says it’s taken a hit on her overall happiness and she’s been suffering from low grade depression. She says watching the hypocrisy of the current administration is dispiriting.

GEORGIA (CBS) – Seen that viral picture from inside a Georgia high school showing kids packed into a hallway, most of them not wearing masks? Well, now that school has now taken action. They’ve suspended the 15-year-old girl who took the picture. They say she violated school policy about taking and posting pictures – even though she did it because she felt the her safety was at risk.

FLORIDA (CBS) – A conservative in Treasure Island, Florida got arrested for spitting in the face of a boy at a restaurant. Police say the man asked the boy to take off his face mask, and when the kid refused, the guy grabbed the child. He got close enough where spit landed on the boy and the guy said, “You now have coronavirus.” No one is sure if the anti-masker does, but he does have a mug shot now.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved