Senate republicans react to governor’s sports recommendation

HARRISBURG – Senate Republican leaders have harsh criticism to the Wolf Administration’s strong recommendation that school and youth sports be postponed until at least January 1st. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says “Governor Wolf once again made a unilateral, illconsidered decision that caught everyone involved off guard.”

Corman and Senate Education Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc are urging the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to stick with its decision to allow fall sports to proceed without spectators. A Tweet issued by the PIAA said it was “tremendously disappointed” by the governor’s recommendation. The PIAA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet this afternoon at which time it will have an official statement.