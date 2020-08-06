BREAKING: Governor Tom Wolf recommends no sports until next year

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf had a trick play at the end of a news briefing in Harrisburg Thursday, recommending that there be no high school sports until next year. The briefing was an update on testing around the state, but a reporter asked the PIAA recommendation of fall sports with no fans. But the Governor said that goes against his recommendations, “So the guidance from us, recommendation is, that we don’t do any sports until January first.”

We are seeking clarification on the governor’s remark.

Currently, both college and high school football are planning to play games without fans in the stands. Penn State made their announcement Thursday morning, there would be no fans present at games.