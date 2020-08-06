Another Northumberland County resident has died from COVID-19

HARRISBURG – The pandemic has claimed another life in Northumberland County. The state Department of Health in their revised numbers Thursday said a twelfth county resident has died from the disease. No details on individual deaths are disclosed by the state.

The department reports six new positive test results among Northumberland County residents, the county now has 427 people who have tested positive since the pandemic began. There have been 12 deaths in Northumberland County.

Union County has five new positive test results for a total of 206 people infected and two previously reported deaths. Montour County has one new case, their total 98 with three deaths, and Snyder County has one new case, 101 is their total and two deaths.

Statewide, 807 additional positive cases bring the state’s total to 116,132, there have been 38 new deaths reported for a total of 7,282.

Local hospital utilization numbers, currently nine COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Geisinger Danville, and two are in the hospital at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No ventilators are in use.