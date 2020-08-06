Fatal accident blocks Route 204 between New Berlin and Kratzerville

NEW BERLIN– PennDOT reports that Route 204 is blocked between Kratzerville and New Berlin because of a fatal accident Thursday. The wreck happened around 8am in Jackson Township, between Benfer Road and Hollenbach Road, near New Berlin. Not very many details are available yet, Central Susquehanna Valley Regional 9-1-1 tells us the road is blocked and state police are investigating.

PennDOT reports Route 204 is open to local traffic between Vine Street and the intersection of Route 204 and New Berlin Highway, at the New Berlin bridge. They says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should slow down, expect delays and use caution when driving.