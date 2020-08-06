I Am Alliance take PRIDE rally to Milton this weekend

Milton PRIDE rally set for this weekend

SUNBURY – Coming off of a successful event in Mifflinburg, members of the “I Am Alliance” say they are planning more events in the Valley to support the local LGBTQIA+ community. Anne Coyne, of Selinsgrove, is one of the organizers and says the “I Am Alliance” is a new organization started by Sunbury native Victoria Matthews, “It’s really just meant to be a safe place for LGBTQI+ teens, their families and allies. It’s really just a place that seeks to educate and welcome youth and their families.”

Coyne further explains the mission of their events and says they’ve already grown and evolved, “Hatred and bigotry will not be tolerated, but we’re also saying, you know, if you are a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially a youth in this area. We’re with you, you’re loved and protected, you have a home here.”

Coyne says another PRIDE rally is scheduled to take place in Milton on Saturday, August 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 405 and 642. More information can be found in an event on the “I Am Alliance” Facebook page.

Coyne was joined by Bucknell senior, Mary Collier, on a recent Sunrise program. You can hear their full interview at wkok.com.