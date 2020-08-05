MONTOURSVILLE – An unmasked man with a gun was in a restaurant confrontation last month in Lycoming County.

State troopers at Montoursville, and the Lycoming County District Attorney, are looking into an incident at a restaurant where a man without a cloth mask, was confronted by restaurant staff, and showed the workers his concealed carry firearm.

Troopers say the man, who they do not identify, was at a TFI Friday restaurant near Williamsport. They say he displayed his concealed carry firearm after being confronted by two 17-year-old workers at the restaurant.

Troopers say the incident is receiving a review by the DAs office, no charges have been filed but troopers call the entire incident, a case of making terrorist threats.