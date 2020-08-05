Parents should role model masking and have children practice

Parents should model mask wearing, kids should practice before school starts



DANVILLE – Parents should model the proper way to wear a mask, and have children practice having the mask on before it is time to go back to school…That’s the advice from Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu as they work with schools and parents.

He compared getting used to masking as to when the seat belt first came out, “Modeling that for the kids in wearing in the seat belt, I think masking is very similar. Does it take a little getting used to? It absolutely does, and I think showing that and being good role models will also help our children to do that.”

Dr. Ryu says having children practice wearing the mask for periods of time before school starts, “If kids are getting ready to go back to school, I think it’s not a bad way to ease them back in to practice wearing the mask for periods of the day so they can get comfortable, you can choose the right fit, and so forth.”

Dr. Ryu says Geisinger has worked with over 40 different school districts or universities, and many other employers over the last several months on new COVID-19 safety protocols.