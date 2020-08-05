AP Wednesday Headlines: Storms damage eastern Pennsylvania

AP PA Headlines 8/5/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — High winds partially tore the roof off a day care center on the grounds of a suburban Philadelphia hospital, injuring four children, while a woman died after her vehicle was swept away by eastern Pennsylvania floodwaters and another person was being sought after being swept away in a flooded creek, authorities said.

Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the day care center on the hospital grounds. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said a 44-year-old Allentown woman died after encountering high waters on an Upper Saucon Township street that swept her vehicle away.

HARRISBURG, Pa, (AP) — Pennsylvania is seeing 23 additional deaths from COVID-19, a day after reporting no new pandemic deaths for the first time in months. Total deaths since the coronavirus came to Pennsylvania early this year are now at 7,232 in the state. Health officials say infections are up significantly among younger people, particularly those 19 to 24 years old. They’ve alerted medical professionals about the trend, in which

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top education official is leaving the job as schools grapple with plans to develop and implement pandemic reopening plans. The board of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster on Tuesday hired Education Secretary Pedro Rivera to be its next president. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he plans to nominate one of Rivera’s top deputies to succeed him. Wolf says he’ll nominate Noe Ortega, the deputy secretary for post-secondary and higher education. Rivera has been part of Wolf’s cabinet since the start of his first term more than five years ago.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have announced the names of two more suspects being sought in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the front porch of a west Philadelphia home over the weekend. Police said Tuesday that 27-year-old Damar Bashier Jones and 30-year-old Michael Banks, both city residents, should be considered armed and dangerous. The announcement didn’t say on what charges they were being sought in the boy’s death. Seven-year-old Zamar Jones was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday of his injuries from Saturday night’s shooting. It isn’t clear whether Jones and Banks have attorneys.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For the parishioners of the Church of Christian Compassion in Cobbs Creek, this is a year like no other. Gun violence soars on the very same streets battling the city’s highest rates of coronavirus infections. Injustices that Blacks have endured for decades — systemic racism, police brutality, health-care disparities, a lack of opportunity — are taking center stage all at once, for the entire nation, for the first time ever

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Washington state claims the costs of protective clothing and equipment has impeded the civil rights of Black Lives Matter protesters. The Seattle Times reported the lawsuit filed by five plaintiffs in U.S. District Court in Seattle alleges their right to peacefully demonstrate is hurt by the need to purchase the gear necessary for protection in the face of police tactics to disperse crowds. The lawsuit says demonstrators need to obtain helmets, gas masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves, boots, umbrellas and other gear to fend off police pepper spray and less-lethal projectiles.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reversing his months of criticism of mail-in voting by encouraging people to vote by mail in the critical swing state of Florida — but not those in Nevada. Trump’s campaign and the national and state GOP are suing Nevada to stop its new mail voting law. Trump contends that Florida’s election system is safe and secure, but the suit in Nevada argues that its new law would undermine the election’s integrity and violate federal election law as well as the Constitution. Florida is seen as a must-win state for Trump and is governed by a Republican while Nevada’s governor is a Democrat.

NEW YORK (AP) — Whom do you trust? A new study indicates when it comes to getting news, the news media is not one of those sources. The study was by the Knight Foundation and Gallup. And it finds nearly half of all Americans describe the news media as “very biased.” A study author finds the conclusions “sobering” — because if half the people in the U.S. doubt what they hear on the news, it would be impossible for a democracy to function. Even more sobering: the study was conducted before the coronavirus lockdown and before the nationwide protests over police brutality and systematic racism — a pair of hot-button issues that have further divided public opinion.

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young has sued President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, saying he doesn’t want his music used as a theme song for what he calls a divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate. Young’s lawyers sought monetary damages in Tuesday’s lawsuit in Manhattan federal court. The legendary singer cited repeated use of two songs: “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk.” The lawsuit says the campaign used the tunes numerous times at rallies and political events, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. The lawsuit says Young first complained about use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” in June 2015 when Trump announced his presidential run. A message for comment was left with a campaign spokesperson.

NEW YORK (CBS) – For the first time ever, the Radio City ‘Rockettes’ Christmas show has been canceled. It started back in 1933 (they’ve gotten new dancers since then) and is usually a huge holiday tourist draw for New York City. But with COVID, the company that owns the ‘Rockettes’ has decided to put it off this year and try to save a few bucks.

UNDATED (AP) — No movie theaters for “Mulan.” Disney says it has scrapped plans to put the live-action sequel of its movie into theaters. Instead, it will release it directly to its own streaming service. The release date on Disney-Plus is Sept. 4. The decision to release directly to Disney Plus is a blow to the nation’s theater chains — which had held out hope that Mulan would help spark a return to theaters once coronavirus concerns had eased enough for people to venture out to the multiplexes. It will also be a blow to those who want to watch it on Disney Plus. It will cost subscribers $29.99 to see Mulan — on top of the monthly subscription fee..

