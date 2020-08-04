Masking Confrontation: Woman charged with terroristic threats

Woman charged with terroristic threats after masking confrontation

LEWISBURG – A New Columbia woman was charged with making terroristic threats after she threatened Evangelical Community Hospital staff over a masking policy.

According to Northcentralpa.com Glenda Richards was attempting to enter Evangelical Community Hospital July 2 when she became uncooperative during the COVID-19 screening process.

A nurse, who was stationed at the door to conduct screenings, told state police that Richards refused to comply with the hospital’s mask wearing policy and blew in the nurses face two times, yelled at her, threatened her and refused to answer the questions.

Richards was charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. She’ll face a magistrate’s hearing later this month.